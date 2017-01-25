An epic Winter Carnival is taking over Bryant Park this Friday

Warm-weather aside, it’s winter festival season in New York! So get ready for one of Gotham’s finest frozen celebrations—the Winter Carnival in Bryant Park!

The free and frosty festivities kick off this Friday at noon, and include a wide-range of entertainment for all ages—think curling lessons, a silent disco, a cozy sweater pup meet-up, an outdoor winter brew house, a virtual snowball throwing competition and so much more.

Even better news: The former weekend-only festival will last over the course of nine days, so you have several chances to attend. Make sure to check out the full schedule here, and don’t forget to tag us in all the Instagram photos you’re bound to take by the park's “Ice Castle.”

