There will be an ice castle and so much more at Bryant Park’s Winter Carnival

Rooftop igloos are pretty cool, but an ice castle is way cooler (pun intended). And guess what? You can scope out the frozen fortress at Bryant Park Winter Village's upcoming Winter Carnival on January 27. Better yet, the formally weekend-only festival has been extended!

RECOMMENDED: Bryant Park Winter Village guide

That's right. This year's nine-day, frosty celebration is jam-packed with entertainment including free curling lessons, a silent disco, a cozy sweater pup meet-up, an outdoor winter brew house and more. And, like last year, there's an "Ice Ball" where folks can don their fanciest attire and waltz (or, er, try to) on the park's ice-skating rink. Here are some more very ~chill~ activities you can do while you're there.

Sip brews and vino while snacking on bratwursts at the heated, outdoor Winter Brew House.

Join a virtual snowball throwing competition inside the Bank of America Warming Lodge.

Visit the urban interpretation of an "ice" castle made out of giant modular blocks.

Get free skating, curling and juggling lessons by professional instructors.

Channel your inner diva during Live Band Karaoke with Arlene's World Famous.

Skate to songs from the 1980's during the park's Sk80's Night.

The full Winter Carnival schedule is available here.

You don't want to miss this cold-weather affair! And make sure to check out our other recommendations for winter carnivals in and near NYC as well.