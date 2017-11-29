An NYC bar is hosting a Mean Girls “Jingle Bell Rock“ brunch

Put on that sexy Santa two-piece and get ready to slap those thighs, because a Mean Girls–themed brunch is coming to town.

5th & Mad gastropub in midtown invites movie fans to celebrate LiLo in her prime on Saturday, December 16 at the Mean Girls Jingle Bell Rock brunch. There will be themed games, cocktails (like the Glen Coco and Carb-less Butter) and brunch bites (weight loss bars?) and, of course, Mean Girls constantly screening in the background. For a $30 ticket you'll get an entree and dessert, and you'll get an hour of bottomless prosecco if you arrive at noon. When the bartender will randomly shout "That's so..." the first person to yell back "FETCH!" gets a free shot.

Costumes are encouraged, whether that be a tiny red vinyl skirt, or matching pink shirts—and someone will be named Spring Fling King or Queen (plus two free drinks). Just rehearse the infamous “Jingle Bell Rock” dance before you inevitably get up to perform it after you knock back a few.

Maybe this will hold superfans over until Mean Girls on Broadway hits the stage next year.

