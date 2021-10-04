New York
Golden Diner
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

The 37 best brunch spots in NYC right now

The best brunch in NYC includes boozy specials, old-school New York gems and all-day cafés.

Written by
Bao Ong
&
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Brunch is the highlight of any week, whatever day it is. Saturday brunch is the best time to gear up for the night ahead, Sundays are perfect for relaxing and a weekday brunch is a rarefied treat designated for ad hoc time off.

It doesn’t matter so much when you do it, but where you do it is key. And whether you skew more toward the breakfast or lunch ends of the portmanteau’s spectrum, toward coffee or mimosas, these are the best brunch destinations in NYC. Our latest additions for fall include the breakfast martinis at Sidney's Five, the decadent cinnamon rolls at Leland Eating and Drinking House, and all manner of savory plates for the cooler weather ahead at Dagon and Baar Baar.

A brunch spot we love so much that we welcomed them into Time Out Market

Clinton St. Baking Company

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

If we could brunch every day, we would do it in heart beat, and you'd find us at Clinton St. Baking Company. We never tire of the pancakes and breakfast-as-dinner fare, so, naturally, we invited it to hold court at Time Out Market New York. 

Best brunch in NYC

Sidney’s Five
Photograph: Courtesy of Nick Solares

1. Sidney’s Five

  • Restaurants
  • East Village

One may deign to day drink, or one may rise and imbibe at Sidney’s Five. The terrific East Village bar and restaurant has a whole martini menu any time, and its morning variety, with gin, lemon, cointreau and orange marmalade, is an elegant a.m. option. Pair it with buttermilk pancakes with fresh peaches, whipped peach butter and rosemary maple syrup for a decadent weekend treat. 

Jack’s Wife Freda
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

3. Jack’s Wife Freda

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Nolita
  • price 2 of 4

Israeli-born Maya Jankelowitz met her South African husband, Dean, while working at breakfast bastion Balthazar. Jack’s Wife Freda’s menu melds the cuisines of their childhood homes, as well as New York’s Jewish food traditions. Bloody mary’s, cantaloupe mimosas and Aperol spritzes pair splendidly with plates of green shakshuka and poached eggs with grilled tomato and haloumi. 

Tre

4. Tre

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

This narrow trattoria has been operating on Ludlow Street since 2007, and its bottomless brunch is still best in class. For $40, you’ll sip unlimited sparkling white wine or mimosas along with plates of eggs in purgatory, Tuscan chestnut crêpes and good old eggs any way. There’s a 90 minute limit like most brunches of this ilk, but service is unrushed and it's probably good to set your limits this early, anyway.

Golden Diner
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

5. Golden Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Diners
  • Two Bridges

This diner in Two Bridges is the first solo effort of Sam Yoo, formerly of Momofuku Ko and Torrisi. Diner culture is dwindling in New York, and Yoo’s spot aims to remedy that. Expect egg sandwiches on sesame scallion milk buns, omelettes, and green tea coffee cake.

Read more
B&H Dairy
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

6. B&H Dairy

  • Restaurants
  • Diners
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

Open in the East Village since 1938, B&H Dairy is a 400-square-foot lunch counter that still serves sunny-side-up eggs and pierogi with a side of on-the-house challah.The incredibly gregarious staff makes every moment worth it, even when it’s mobbed with hungry (and hungover) diners.

Read more
Egg Shop
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

7. Egg Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Sandwich shops
  • Nolita
  • price 1 of 4

Capitalizing on the versatility of eggs, this eatery fries, scrambles, poaches and pickles its organic, locally sourced main ingredient, which tops sandwiches and anchors bowls of miso-soaked quinoa and farm greens. And it all happens in a pleasant, mint-green environment that sports playful, yolk-related illustrations and ceiling lights shaped like egg cartons.

Read more
Tim Ho Wan
Photograph: Courtesy Tim Ho Wan

9. Tim Ho Wan

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 1 of 4

Tim Ho Wan has earned a ton of hype throughout the years thanks to its title as the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant in the world. The first NYC location of the dim sum darling launched in the East Village in 2016, serving its signature baked BBQ pork buns, steamed shrimp dumplings and pan-fried turnip cakes, all priced in the single digits. This Hell's Kitchen location dishes out these specials in a space inspired by 17th-century French salons, with details like an embedded bamboo steamer and the Tim Ho Wan dragon logo.

Read more
Golda
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

10. Golda

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant
  • price 2 of 4

So much about brunch is centered on gossiping about last night, but sometimes you just want to eat alone. When the solo mood strikes, head to this all-day Mediterranean café, where you can sit at the counter and nibble on matbucha hummus, za’atar flatbreads and signature egg ‘n cheese sandwiches.


Read more
Freemans
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

11. Freemans

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Tucked away in an alley, this treasure feels like it’s straight out of a Wes Anderson movie, in all of its taxidermied, vintage-wallpaper–laden, old-book–strewn glory, creating a nice atmosphere to spill the beans with pals at one of the long communal tables.

Read more
Chez Ma Tante
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

12. Chez Ma Tante

  • Restaurants
  • Canadian
  • Greenpoint

Chez Ma Tante’s unpretentious European influences give it Montreal vibes.The restaurant is situated on a sleepy corner in Greenpoint not too far from the waterfront. The menu seems simple but it’s satisfying: stripped down recipes that focus on quality ingredients that you can’t stop eating. The stracciatella with English peas, fava beans and preserved lemon is a favorite.

Read more
Ed's Lobster Bar
Photograph: Caroline Voagen Nels

15. Ed's Lobster Bar

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Nolita
  • price 2 of 4

Ed’s Lobster Bar, started by the longtime sous chef at Pearl Oyster Bar, nails the seafood dishes we love all summer long and makes them a treat for brunch. Whether it's a lobster roll or a clam chowder, you'll leave satisfied and daydreaming of that beach vacation.

 

Read review
El Castillo de Jagua

16. El Castillo de Jagua

  • Restaurants
  • Dominican
  • Lower East Side
  • price 1 of 4

This casual Lower East Side gem was an Anthony Bourdain favorite for good reason. El Castillo de Jagua serves up heaping portions of delicious food, like its mofongo, a dense mash of garlicky green plantains and fried pork. Rest assured, if you have a laundry list of chores to do, the grub comes out fast.

Read more
Ruby’s Vintage
Photograph: Courtesy Ruby's Vintage

17. Ruby’s Vintage

  • Bars
  • Café bars
  • Harlem

Located on Strivers’ Row, Ruby’s Vintage is named after actor and civil rights activist Ruby Dee, whose childhood abode now houses the restaurant.With a focus on soul food and cocktails, the joint encourages you to sop up the pain of last night’s liquor with some carbo-loading grits and a hair-of-the-dog tipple.

Read more
Russ & Daughters Café
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

18. Russ & Daughters Café

  • Restaurants
  • Delis
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

If you’ve spent more than one Saturday afternoon waiting in line for a few gorgeous slices of Nova, this is the brunch for you. Gather your fellow lox lovers and grab a smoked-fish platter for four at the coffeeshop sibling of the Lower East Side’s revered appetizing store. The beefed-up boards are each named after one of founder Joel Russ’s daughters and padded with a laundry list of accoutrements (rye bread, cream cheese). The café is still only offering takeout with a few tables outside. 

Read more
Kopitiam
Photograph: Courtesy Kopitiam

19. Kopitiam

  • Restaurants
  • Malaysian
  • Two Bridges

This Malaysian café has an all-day menu of small plates and snacks. Kopitaim’s nasi lemak, the national dish of Malaysia, which includes coconut rice, fried anchovies, cucumber, peanuts, hard boiled egg, side of house sambal sauce, is a comforting way to start any morning.   

Read more
Dagon
Photograph: Courtesy Dagon

20. Dagon

  • Restaurants
  • Upper West Side

Variety’s delightful any time of day, and, in addition to entrées like its Jerusalem bagel with smoked salmon, shakshuka, Israli breakfast and pancakes with fruit compote, Dagon lets you design your own mezze from options like whipped eggplant, chicken liver mousse and muhammara. 

Read more
Baar Baar
Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

21. Baar Baar

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • East Village
  • price 3 of 4

Brunch at beautiful, jewel-toned Baar Baar includes one large plate and one side for $39. Mix and match options like chili cheese naan, pani puri, bombay masala omelettes and chicken tikka masala. Mimosas, bellinis and sangria are also available by the pitcher for $40. 

Read more
The Fulton
Photography: Robert Bredvad

23. The Fulton

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Financial District

Jean-Georges’ seafood-centric spot at Pier 17 is a stunner. We’re talking NYC movie-moment beautiful, with views of the Brooklyn Bridge, the East River and Brooklyn Bridge Park so close across the glittering water you can almost grab it. The food’s good too, including kicky seafood plateaus, lobster rolls and land items like eggs Benedict and fried chicken. 

Read more
Alma
Photograph: Melissa Sinclair

24. Alma

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Carroll Gardens
  • price 1 of 4

One of the best rooftop restaurants in NYC, Alma’s brunch offerings include fun frozen cocktails, peak form margaritas, chilaquiles to rival any other, a fortifying arroz con queso, Corona bottles filled with the best hot sauce in town and a casually beautiful view of lower Manhattan and the East River. 

Read more
Pies ’n’ Thighs
Photograph: Time Out/Lauren Spinelli

25. Pies ’n’ Thighs

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Soul and southern American
  • Williamsburg
  • price 1 of 4

Beginning as a drunk-food closet at the back of a bar, this Southern-fried spot run by the three chefs—Carolyn Bane, Erika Geldzahler and Sarah Buck, who met working at Diner—retains the DIY, seat-of-the-pants spirit of the dive that it sprang from: food specials scrawled on sheets of paper, chairs and tables that might have been salvaged from a public school, and borderline aggressive bright overhead lighting. The food, not the venue, is clearly the draw. The fried chicken—simply brined, floured and fried—is among the city’s most succulent, with a greaseless, extra-crispy crust.

Read review
Roey's
Photograph: Courtesy Roey's

26. Roey's

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • West Village

Roey’s is an offshoot of Rosemary’s, a scene-y Italian restaurant in the West Village. Its brunch menu includes cacio e pepe egg sandwiches, Dutch boy pancakes and half-a-dozen pizza varieties. 

Read more
Peaches
Photograph: Beth Levendis

27. Peaches

  • Restaurants
  • Soul and southern American
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant
  • price 1 of 4

At this pioneering Bed-Stuy restaurant, owners Craig Samuel and Ben Grossman (both of The Smoke Joint) ably merge greenmarket and upscale Southern concepts. Starters emphasize salads, like the toss of arugula, pecans, green apple, blue cheese and balsamic. Other brunch menu items include smoked chicken and sausage gumbo, grits with shrimp or blackened catfish and steak and eggs.

Read more
Shuka
Photograph: Courtesy Shuka

28. Shuka

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Soho
  • price 2 of 4

Shuka’s rustic yet vibrant menu is inspired by Ayesha Nurdjaja’s travels through Spain and North Africa, as well as by her experience on the line at top Tel Aviv kitchens. The Moroccan-influenced tiles and textiles accompany a menu full of mezze (fried halloumi, za’atar fries) and dishes like baklava cinnamon rolls, spit roasted chicken shawarma and shakshuka.

Read more
Pilar Cuban Eatery
Photograph: Courtesy Pilar Cuban Eatery

29. Pilar Cuban Eatery

  • Restaurants
  • Cuban
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant
  • price 2 of 4

The name of this family-run restaurant in Bedford-Stuyvesant comes from Ernest Hemingway’s boat, Pilar, which he used for fishing trips in Cuba. For entrees, there’s a classic pressed Cuban sandwich served with plantain chips or a side salad. Sip on Cuban soft drinks like the pineapple-flavored Jupiña or the cafe con leche especial, a sweet combination of Café Bustelo espresso and condensed milk.

Read more
Dimes
Photograph: Liz Clayman

30. Dimes

  • Restaurants
  • Californian
  • Chinatown
  • price 2 of 4

Dimes’ buzzy shine has worn off a little since it first opened in 2013, but the quality of the brunch has remained just as bright as ever. With playful interior design and almost mismatched furniture filling the space, it’s one of the most pleasant places for morning fare. Dimes has a market, the main restaurant and Dimes Deli, which remains our favorite of the three. Here you’ll find berry acai bowls, big salads, and an excellent breakfast burrito.  

Read more
Miss Lily’s 7A Cafe
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

31. Miss Lily’s 7A Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Caribbean
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

This downtown Caribbean restaurant playing a reggae-and-dancehall soundtrack offers a brunch power hour with the purchase of any entrée. Sip 60 minutes’ worth of island cocktails like the One Love bellini (sparkling rosé, pineapple and peach) or a Lily’s rum punch with pineapple, orange and cranberry while feasting on West Indian–inspired platters.

Read more
Cookshop
Photograph: Caroline Voagen Nelson

32. Cookshop

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Chelsea
  • price 2 of 4

Nestled beside the High Line, Cookshop is perfect for alfresco dining, featuring seasonal, locally sourced dishes and an array of fresh, piquant cocktails. For a decadent brunch, try the Dutch baby with lemon curd, or go savory with poached eggs, huevos rancheros or the roasted chicken breast salad. Many dishes are grilled, rotisseried or prepared in a wood-burning oven, in a wide-ranging display of sophisticated food craftsmanship.

Read more
Sunday in Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy Sunday in Brooklyn

33. Sunday in Brooklyn

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

Contrary to what the name might suggest, Sunday in Brooklyn is open for brunch every day of the week. The rustic three-story space boasts an outdoor patio, private dining room and a rooftop garden. The brunch menu includes items like an egg and cheese sandwich with gochujang aioli and a cheddar scramble with bacon, breakfast sausage, chicken sausage or avocado.

Read more
Esperanto
Photograph: Courtesy Esperanto Restaurant

35. Esperanto

  • Restaurants
  • Brazilian
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

Here, you can scarf down tapas and tap your toes to live music while gazing out on one of Avenue C’s gorgeous community gardens, located directly across the street. The good times don’t stop there. The brunch cocktails—mimosas, Bloody Marys, sangria and other quaffs—are ace for a buzzy day off, with a choice deal to match: One tipple is $8, two cost just $15, three are $20, and you can guzzle the whole damn pitcher for $36.

Read more
The Butcher’s Daughter
Photograph: Krista Schlueter

36. The Butcher’s Daughter

  • Restaurants
  • Juice bars
  • Nolita
  • price 2 of 4

From humble juice bar beginnings to raw-food superstar with bicoastal outposts, this sun-drenched café in Nolita has vegetarians hooked — and for good reason. The rustic-chic vibe—complete with blonde-wood counters, white-washed brick, and a plethora of lush greenery—sets the scene for farm-forward plates. Not to be overlooked, the extensive drink list includes super-food smoothies, elixir shots and even cold-pressed cocktails.

Read more
Gertie
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

37. Gertie

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Williamsburg

Williamsburg’s Gertie serves a terrific breakfast with the soul of an old-school New York luncheonette in a space you’d expect to find somewhere in California. It’s bright and airy with an Instagrammable mural by artist Lea Carey inside. Excellent egg 'n cheese sandwiches are served on house made English muffins that we'd order any day of the week.

Read more
