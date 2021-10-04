Brunch is the highlight of any week, whatever day it is. Saturday brunch is the best time to gear up for the night ahead, Sundays are perfect for relaxing and a weekday brunch is a rarefied treat designated for ad hoc time off.

It doesn’t matter so much when you do it, but where you do it is key. And whether you skew more toward the breakfast or lunch ends of the portmanteau’s spectrum, toward coffee or mimosas, these are the best brunch destinations in NYC. Our latest additions for fall include the breakfast martinis at Sidney's Five, the decadent cinnamon rolls at Leland Eating and Drinking House, and all manner of savory plates for the cooler weather ahead at Dagon and Baar Baar.