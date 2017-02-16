  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

An NYC couple had a romantic lobster dinner date on a subway platform

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday February 16 2017, 2:49pm

An NYC couple had a romantic lobster dinner date on a subway platform

When you think of romance, you think of the subway…right?

 

Taking cheap date ideas to a whole new level, New Yorker Mohammad Choudry set up an elaborate dinner for his wife right in the middle of the Union Square L train station for Valentine’s Day. He brought a massive bouquet of red heart balloons, a lobster dinner and a band to serenade them (no mere subway performers would do). Personally, we would’ve suggested the clean new Second Avenue subway station if he really had his heart set on dining underground.

 

You can watch the full video of their date here, and no word yet on if they’ve broken up on a subway platform.

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 230 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest