An NYC couple had a romantic lobster dinner date on a subway platform

When you think of romance, you think of the subway…right?

Taking cheap date ideas to a whole new level, New Yorker Mohammad Choudry set up an elaborate dinner for his wife right in the middle of the Union Square L train station for Valentine’s Day. He brought a massive bouquet of red heart balloons, a lobster dinner and a band to serenade them (no mere subway performers would do). Personally, we would’ve suggested the clean new Second Avenue subway station if he really had his heart set on dining underground.

You can watch the full video of their date here, and no word yet on if they’ve broken up on a subway platform.