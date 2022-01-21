Woo your new love interest or pay your rent? It’s a real dilemma in this expensive city of ours. If you’re saving up to splurge at one of the best restaurants in the city when the relationship gets to that level, you need to consider cheap date ideas in NYC in the meantime. Fortunately there are plenty of options, from free museum days and happy hours to romantic walks and budget-friendly gigs.

Simply walking the streets of NYC can be romantic and mind-blowing. But a real date has to have a destination. Looking for some outdoor time? Stroll one of the city’s beautiful parks. Is your boo a cocktail enthusiast? A nice happy hour will do. Taco fan? Tacos are almost always cheap AND delicious.

If your cheap date is successful, check out some more NYC date ideas. If things go really well, we even have a list of cheap romantic getaways, or not-so-cheap romantic getaways if you’re able. Of all the romantic things to do in NYC, these cheap date ideas will impress while taking it easy on your wallet.

