Another train derailed at Penn Station this morning

For the second time in two weeks, a train has derailed in Penn Station.

Rail service remains suspended in/out NYPS due to a derailed NJ TRANSIT train in NYPS. MidTown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 3, 2017

This morning’s incident left four people injured after a train pulling into the station around 9am had a “slow speed derailment.” The cause of the accident is not yet known. On March 24, an Amtrak train also jumped the tracks while pulling into the station. That event left two people injured.

If last week’s accident was any indication, commuters can expect delays on LIRR trains out of Penn Station during today’s evening commute. (There are currently delays on Amtrak trains leaving the station.)

Due to an NJT incident at NYP, Acela and NER service btwn Newark and New York will be subject to delays. Latest: https://t.co/t8lAeiwoOQ — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) April 3, 2017

Once again, anyone planning on boarding trains leaving the station between 4pm and 8pm today should expect cancellations and delays according to an official statement from the MTA.

.@NJTRANSIT @PATHTrain Updated information regarding the NJ Transit train derailment at 34 St-Penn Station. pic.twitter.com/2XXexRWtPe — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 3, 2017