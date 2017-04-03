  • Blog
Another train derailed at Penn Station this morning

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday April 3 2017, 12:03pm

For the second time in two weeks, a train has derailed in Penn Station.

This morning’s incident left four people injured after a train pulling into the station around 9am had a “slow speed derailment.” The cause of the accident is not yet known. On March 24, an Amtrak train also jumped the tracks while pulling into the station. That event left two people injured.

If last week’s accident was any indication, commuters can expect delays on LIRR trains out of Penn Station during today’s evening commute. (There are currently delays on Amtrak trains leaving the station.)

Once again, anyone planning on boarding trains leaving the station between 4pm and 8pm today should expect cancellations and delays according to an official statement from the MTA.

 

