Apple pie corn dogs are coming to Dominique Ansel this weekend

Now this is a corn-dog collaboration to get excited about: Dominique Ansel has teamed up with Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske—the exceptionally talented team behind downtown restaurants Wildair and Contra—to create an Apple Pie Corn Dog, debuting this weekend at Dominique Ansel Kitchen.

With a cornmeal crust and almond biscuit layer, the made-to-order “corn dog” is filled not with meat, but with roasted parsnip ice cream and caramelized Gala apple. The hybrid sweet ($7) is finished with a drizzle of house-made apple caramel and a crispy potato chip feuilletine. The Contra team has also created a warm quince apple cider to accompany the dessert.



The carnival-themed creation will be available from January 14th through 16th, starting at noon until the corn dogs sell out.