Apple pie corn dogs are coming to Dominique Ansel this weekend

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday January 10 2017, 12:13pm

 

Photograph: Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Kitchen

Now this is a corn-dog collaboration to get excited about: Dominique Ansel has teamed up with Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske—the exceptionally talented team behind downtown restaurants Wildair and Contra—to create an Apple Pie Corn Dog, debuting this weekend at Dominique Ansel Kitchen

With a cornmeal crust and almond biscuit layer, the made-to-order “corn dog” is filled not with meat, but with roasted parsnip ice cream and caramelized Gala apple. The hybrid sweet ($7) is finished with a drizzle of house-made apple caramel and a crispy potato chip feuilletine. The Contra team has also created a warm quince apple cider to accompany the dessert.

The carnival-themed creation will be available from January 14th through 16th, starting at noon until the corn dogs sell out. 

 

Photograph: Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Kitchen

 

Jeremiah Stone, Dominique Ansel and Fabian von Hauske
Photograph: Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Kitchen
Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 7 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

