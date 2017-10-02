Are the Obamas looking to move to New York City?

Last year's presidential election was a battle royale of infamous New Yorkers. Now, it looks like the 44th President, Barack Obama, and former First Lady Michelle Obama may be looking to also hang their hats in Gotham.

According to Page Six, multiple sources have spotted the former first couple visiting 10 Gracie Square on the Upper East Side, adjacent to Carl Shultz Park and the mayor's residence at Gracie Mansion. The white-gloved, full-service building—which was once home to Gloria Vanderbilt—features a basketball court and indoor gym along with a private garage. In terms of subway stops, it's not ideally located, but that's likely not a concern for a family under 'round-the-clock secret service protection.

Last week, a fabulous five-bedroom duplex apartment in the building went into contract. It's speculated that the Obamas may have taken the plunge on the $10 million pad, which includes a stately library and a dope bathtub, as seen in a photoshoot for Elle Decor. Here are some images, courtesy of StreetEasy:

Does this mean that we'll get to see the Obamas hanging out on the Upper East Side, heading to lectures at the 92nd Street Y and grabbing a scoop at Emack & Bolio's? We can only hope.

