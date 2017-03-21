  • Blog
Are you ready to try this bright purple Raindrop Cake?

By Jillian Anthony Posted: Tuesday March 21 2017, 10:01am

Courtesy: Raindrop Cake

Raindrop Cake was all the rage last summer, and it's about to make a comeback—with a makeover! 

Darren Wang, the creator of the highly Instagrammable dessert, is headed back to Smorgasburg starting April 1, and you can now try his signature dish in a brilliant shade of purple. It's made from ube, or purple yam, which provides the lavender hue naturally.

What does it taste like? You'll have to try it for yourself! Get excited for this season's best fleas and street markets, all opening soon.

 Courtesy: Raindrop Cake

 

 Courtesy: Raindroo Cake

 

 

Staff writer
By Jillian Anthony 450 Posts

Jillian Anthony is the editor of Time Out New York and writes sex and dating advice for the weekly column Let Us Sex-plain. She’d rather be with her cat. Follow her on Twitter at @jillathrilla.

For any feedback or for more information email

