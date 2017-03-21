Are you ready to try this bright purple Raindrop Cake?

Raindrop Cake was all the rage last summer, and it's about to make a comeback—with a makeover!

Darren Wang, the creator of the highly Instagrammable dessert, is headed back to Smorgasburg starting April 1, and you can now try his signature dish in a brilliant shade of purple. It's made from ube, or purple yam, which provides the lavender hue naturally.

What does it taste like? You'll have to try it for yourself! Get excited for this season's best fleas and street markets, all opening soon.

Courtesy: Raindrop Cake

Courtesy: Raindroo Cake