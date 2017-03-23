  • Blog
Beer Mansion is the suds-soaked house party of your dreams

By David Goldberg Posted: Thursday March 23 2017, 5:24pm

Photograph: Michael Kirby Smith
Brooklyn Brewery

If you've ever attended an immersive theater show in NYC and thought: "I wish I were more wasted," then you're in luck. Brooklyn Brewery is about to unleash a beer-fueled fantasy on Williamsburg in April.

At Brooklyn Brewery MASH Presents Beer Mansion, you'll have the chance to wander through five themed rooms, each packed with unlimited tastings: Tart of the Tropics (ales, citrus IPAs), The Forest (brown ales, black IPAs), The Darkness (Kolschs, pilsners), The Stoop (blondes and table beers) and Anatomy of a Beer (Kiwi's Playhouse sour ale). 

While live bands get down, you can try bites from chef Andrew Gerson and enjoy vendor classics from Roberta's, Bunker and Frankel's, along with a Bloody Mary bar from McClure's Pickles and tortilla chips from garden of Eatin'. 

Brewmaster Garrett Oliver will be there alongside Brooklyn Brewery resident chef, Andrew Gerson, who will prepare surprise bites (it involves spin art!), and Eater is bringing in some of their favorite local food vendors in each city to offer food for purchase. In NYC, it’s Roberta’s, Bunker and Frankel’s. 

The Beer Mansion will rise on April 21–22 at The Well. Tickets are $60. You can learn more and register here.  

Staff writer
By David Goldberg 182 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @comicbooklad_.

