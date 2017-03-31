  • Blog
Boozy weekend art show will feature an open pancake bar and body painting

By Will Pulos Posted: Friday March 31 2017, 2:46pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Tavallai

Everyone loves an open bar, but you probably didn’t realize just how much MORE you could love one.

Now in its eighth year, the touring Pancakes & Booze Art Show will be setting up shop at M1-5 Lounge in Tribeca next weekend to showcase the work of over 150 emerging artists. Along with the opportunity to see innovative art, guests will also be able to indulge in a free pancake bar during the nighttime event. Oh, you heard the right. There will be an open pancake bar.

You can buy tickets to the show, which runs from 7pm-2am, on the official Eventbrite page. Both evenings will also feature live body painting, DJs and art being made in real-time, activities that all sound like they'd be best experienced while holding a plate full of pancakes.

