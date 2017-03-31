Boozy weekend art show will feature an open pancake bar and body painting

Everyone loves an open bar, but you probably didn’t realize just how much MORE you could love one.

Now in its eighth year, the touring Pancakes & Booze Art Show will be setting up shop at M1-5 Lounge in Tribeca next weekend to showcase the work of over 150 emerging artists. Along with the opportunity to see innovative art, guests will also be able to indulge in a free pancake bar during the nighttime event. Oh, you heard the right. There will be an open pancake bar.

You can buy tickets to the show, which runs from 7pm-2am, on the official Eventbrite page. Both evenings will also feature live body painting, DJs and art being made in real-time, activities that all sound like they'd be best experienced while holding a plate full of pancakes.