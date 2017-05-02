BRIC! Celebrate Brooklyn 2017 lineup is here to rock Prospect Park

The lineup for the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!'s 2017 summer series is here. The annual event has been filling Prospect Park with tunes since 1979, and this year will be no exception. This year's free offerings include shows with jazz legend Pharoah Sanders, soul singer ￼Musiq Soulchild, funk act Quantic, indie-rock outfit Whitney and opening night with Lake Street Dive.
Those free shows (and movie screenings) are in addition to the venue's ticketed benefit concerts, which include shows with Conor Oberst, Fleet Foxes, Sylan Esso and the Shins.
Check out the full lineup of programming below.
BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival 2017 Lineup
All shows are free
Wednesday, June 7, 8pm
Lake Street Dive
Saturday, June 17, 3pm
Lisa Loeb with the Knights
Thursday, June 22, 7pm
Yeasayer | Poliça | Cymbals Eat Guitars
Saturday, June 10, 7pm
Alice Smith | Bilal | Kris Bowers￼
Friday, June 23, 7:30pm
Pharoah Sanders | Brooklyn Raga Massive: Coltrane Tribute
Saturday, June 24, 7pm
The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli | Pharoahe Monch & Kirk Knight | Goapele | ￼Natasha Diggs Of #Soulinthehorn
Thursday, June 29, 7:30pm
￼Lila Downs | Orkesta Mendoza
Friday, June 30, 8pm
￼Garth Fagan Dance￼
Thursday, July 6, 8pm￼
Pilobolus￼
Friday, July 7, 7:30pm
￼Musiq Soulchild | People’s Champs
Saturday, July 8, 7pm
Chronixx | Chop & Quench | Laolu NYC
Thursday, July 13, 7:30pm
Robert Randolph & The Family Band | Eric Krasno
Friday, July 14, 7pm
Quantic (Live) | Tei Shi | Álex Anwandter￼
Saturday, July 15, 7:30pm
￼￼Ben L’oncle Soul | Sweet Crude
￼
Friday, July 21, 7:30pm
Amadou & Mariam | Innov Gnawa | Ahmed Gallab Dj Set￼
Saturday, July 22, 7pm
Mashrou’ Leila | Dawn Of Midi | Dj Khatir
Thursday, July 27, 7:30pm
Music & Movies: ￼Maciste All’inferno with Live Score By Sexmob | Reverend Billy & The Stop Shopping￼Choir
Friday, July 28, 7:30pm
Andrew Bird | Esperanza Spalding
Saturday, July 29, 7pm
￼Admiral T | Tabou Combo ￼| Dj Spike T.I.
Thursday, August 3, 7:30pm
Béla Fleck & The Flecktones | Nellie Mckay Fre
Friday, August 4, 7:30pm￼
Music & Movies: Creed with Live Score By Wordless Music Orchestra | Frank Haye & The Brooklyn Interdenominational Choir
￼Saturday, August 5, 7:30pm
￼Nels Cline: Lovers | Sam Amidon
￼Thursday, August 10, 7:30pm
￼Music & Movies: ￼Selma With Live Score By Jason Moran & Wordless Music Orchestra | Brooklyn United ￼Marching Band
Friday, August 11, 7pm.
Whitney | Weyes Blood | Moses Sumney
Saturday, August 12, 7:30pm
￼Youssou N’dour | Yacouba Sissoko
BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! benefit concerts
Thursday, June 15, 7pm
The Shins
Sold out
Tuesday, July 18, 7pm
Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner & James Mcalister: Planetarium
$50
Thursday, July 20, 7pm
Conor Oberst | Hop Along | Big Thief
$40.50–$46
Wednesday, July 26, 7:30pm
Sylvan Esso | Middle Kids
$35
Tuesday, August 1, 7pm
Fleet Foxes
Sold Out
Wednesday, August 2, 7pm
Fleet Foxes
$50.50–$55
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ