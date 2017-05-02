BRIC! Celebrate Brooklyn 2017 lineup is here to rock Prospect Park

The lineup for the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!'s 2017 summer series is here. The annual event has been filling Prospect Park with tunes since 1979, and this year will be no exception. This year's free offerings include shows with jazz legend Pharoah Sanders, soul singer ￼Musiq Soulchild, funk act Quantic, indie-rock outfit Whitney and opening night with Lake Street Dive.

Those free shows (and movie screenings) are in addition to the venue's ticketed benefit concerts, which include shows with Conor Oberst, Fleet Foxes, Sylan Esso and the Shins.

Check out the full lineup of programming below.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival 2017 Lineup

All shows are free

Wednesday, June 7, 8pm

Lake Street Dive

Saturday, June 17, 3pm

Lisa Loeb with the Knights

Thursday, June 22, 7pm

Yeasayer | Poliça | Cymbals Eat Guitars

Saturday, June 10, 7pm

Alice Smith | Bilal | Kris Bowers￼

Friday, June 23, 7:30pm

Pharoah Sanders | Brooklyn Raga Massive: Coltrane Tribute

Saturday, June 24, 7pm

The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli | Pharoahe Monch & Kirk Knight | Goapele | ￼Natasha Diggs Of #Soulinthehorn

Thursday, June 29, 7:30pm

￼Lila Downs | Orkesta Mendoza

Friday, June 30, 8pm

￼Garth Fagan Dance￼

Thursday, July 6, 8pm￼

Pilobolus￼

Friday, July 7, 7:30pm

￼Musiq Soulchild | People’s Champs

Saturday, July 8, 7pm

Chronixx | Chop & Quench | Laolu NYC

Thursday, July 13, 7:30pm

Robert Randolph & The Family Band | Eric Krasno

Friday, July 14, 7pm

Quantic (Live) | Tei Shi | Álex Anwandter￼

Saturday, July 15, 7:30pm

￼￼Ben L’oncle Soul | Sweet Crude

￼

Friday, July 21, 7:30pm

Amadou & Mariam | Innov Gnawa | Ahmed Gallab Dj Set￼

Saturday, July 22, 7pm

Mashrou’ Leila | Dawn Of Midi | Dj Khatir

Thursday, July 27, 7:30pm

Music & Movies: ￼Maciste All’inferno with Live Score By Sexmob | Reverend Billy & The Stop Shopping￼Choir

Friday, July 28, 7:30pm

Andrew Bird | Esperanza Spalding

Saturday, July 29, 7pm

￼Admiral T | Tabou Combo ￼| Dj Spike T.I.

Thursday, August 3, 7:30pm

Béla Fleck & The Flecktones | Nellie Mckay Fre

Friday, August 4, 7:30pm￼

Music & Movies: Creed with Live Score By Wordless Music Orchestra | Frank Haye & The Brooklyn Interdenominational Choir

￼Saturday, August 5, 7:30pm

￼Nels Cline: Lovers | Sam Amidon

￼Thursday, August 10, 7:30pm

￼Music & Movies: ￼Selma With Live Score By Jason Moran & Wordless Music Orchestra | Brooklyn United ￼Marching Band

Friday, August 11, 7pm.

Whitney | Weyes Blood | Moses Sumney

Saturday, August 12, 7:30pm

￼Youssou N’dour | Yacouba Sissoko

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! benefit concerts

Thursday, June 15, 7pm

The Shins

Sold out

Tuesday, July 18, 7pm

Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner & James Mcalister: Planetarium

$50

Thursday, July 20, 7pm

Conor Oberst | Hop Along | Big Thief

$40.50–$46

Wednesday, July 26, 7:30pm

Sylvan Esso | Middle Kids

$35

Tuesday, August 1, 7pm

Fleet Foxes

Sold Out

Wednesday, August 2, 7pm

Fleet Foxes

$50.50–$55