The free opening concert of this year's Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has been announced

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Tuesday February 21 2017, 2:10pm

Photograph: Jarrod McCabe
Lake Street Dive

If this past weekend's record-smashing warm weather had you dreaming about summer nights at Prospect Park Bandshell, there's some good news. The first show in this year's BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has been announced: Jazzy Brooklyn-based indie-pop band Lake Street Dive plays summer's first free show on Wednesday, June 7.

That's in addition to the venue's previously announced ticketed shows that include the Shins on June 15 and Conor Oberst with Hop Along on July 20.

