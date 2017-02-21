The free opening concert of this year's Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has been announced

If this past weekend's record-smashing warm weather had you dreaming about summer nights at Prospect Park Bandshell, there's some good news. The first show in this year's BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has been announced: Jazzy Brooklyn-based indie-pop band Lake Street Dive plays summer's first free show on Wednesday, June 7.
That's in addition to the venue's previously announced ticketed shows that include the Shins on June 15 and Conor Oberst with Hop Along on July 20.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest