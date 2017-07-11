Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson is reviewing NYC art on a new podcast

So you think art is a joke? Abbi Jacobson doesn’t. The actor/comedienne known for her role as Abbi Abrams on Broad City takes art seriously—or at least seriously enough to launch a podcast on the subject called Piece of Work. In the ten-week series co-sponsored by WNYC Studios and The Museum of Modern Art, guest stars from within and without the art world accompany Jacobson on tours of MoMA’s renowned collection of Modern and Contemporary Art.

Hannibal Buress, RuPaul and Questlove are among the celebrities who follow Jacobson as she takes in works by Marcel Duchamp, Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol among many others. She’s also joined by MoMA curators and noted artists like Carolee Schneemann. In case you’re wondering how Jacobson became interested in art, well, her parents are artists, as is Jacobson herself. She’s a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art, and during her early years in New York, did illustrations (she even snuck examples of them into MoMA’s bookstore).

Courtesy WNYC Studios

Not that Jacobson doesn’t have a sense of humor about art. Fans of Broad City might remember an episode in which the character of Abbi and her best friend and co-conspirator Ilana (Ilana Glazer) decide to go to the art opening of an old friend of Abbi’s and wind up wrecking her work. Close observers may have also noticed that they got the gallery’s address from a copy of Time Out New York.