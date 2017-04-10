  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Brooklyn Bazaar is relaunching its night market for the season

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Hannah Streck Posted: Monday April 10 2017, 12:50pm

Brooklyn Bazaar is relaunching its night market for the season
Photograph: Giga Shane

Listen up, nocturnal shoppers! Time to clear your schedule for the weekend because the Brooklyn Bazaar is relaunching their night market for the season.

Head out to Greenpoint this Friday and Saturday (April 14th-15th) from 7pm to 1am to shop 'til you literally drop because it's so late. Peruse local designers and artists, while sipping on cocktails and treating yourself to a few scoops of ice cream. Confirmed vendors include: Caps Brothers, Jessie Dib, Dodo Design Studio, Sacred & Profane, De Pana Madre Jewelry, Knit Wise, Qilo NYC, and Rose Wolf Jewelry. The two night pop-up shop will happen at the Ballroom in the Brooklyn Bazaar.

The late-night party will still have live music to get you through the evening, so be sure to wear your dancing shoes so you can turn one out between purchases.

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Hannah Streck 21 Posts

Hannah is a digital content producer at Time Out. She drinks way too much red wine (for the health reasons... duh) and has been known to make her friends laugh on occasion. Follow her at @im_a_palindrome.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest