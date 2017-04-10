Brooklyn Bazaar is relaunching its night market for the season

Listen up, nocturnal shoppers! Time to clear your schedule for the weekend because the Brooklyn Bazaar is relaunching their night market for the season.

Head out to Greenpoint this Friday and Saturday (April 14th-15th) from 7pm to 1am to shop 'til you literally drop because it's so late. Peruse local designers and artists, while sipping on cocktails and treating yourself to a few scoops of ice cream. Confirmed vendors include: Caps Brothers, Jessie Dib, Dodo Design Studio, Sacred & Profane, De Pana Madre Jewelry, Knit Wise, Qilo NYC, and Rose Wolf Jewelry. The two night pop-up shop will happen at the Ballroom in the Brooklyn Bazaar.

The late-night party will still have live music to get you through the evening, so be sure to wear your dancing shoes so you can turn one out between purchases.