Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival announces its 2017 lineup

Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival (BEMF)—a fest known for highlighting a range of top-notch artists in underground dance, ambient and experimental music—has just announced the initial lineup and schedule for its 10th edition. Spanning three days, the event will take place October 12–14 across a number of venues, including Output, House of Yes, Good Room and Music Hall of Williamsburg.

In addition to the music, you'll find a series of panels happening this year presented by Noisey and THUMP exploring issues such as gentrification, community and technology, as well as a record fair presented by Other Music. This year's bill brings together a host of international and local talent that taps into the diverse undercurrents in Brooklyn's contemporary electronic music scene. Some of our favorite artists on the lineup include DJ duo Bicep (who are playing a live set), dark-ambient artist Lustmord, L.A. beat-maker Tokimonsta, a Kompakt curated stage and British deep house luminary Leon Vynehall.

Head to the official website to get more details on the schedule and grab weekend passes.