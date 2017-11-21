Brooklyn Flea's holiday market returns to Industry City this weekend

The Brooklyn Flea's holiday market returns this weekend, and it will once again make its home in Industry City!

The market, which has dozens of shopping vendors as well as several food options, will be open in Sunset Park (241 37th Street, 2nd Floor) Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 6pm through March. Those who RSVP for this weekend's market will be entered to win prizes including $200 in tokens to shop at the Flea, $50 in Smorgasbucks and a $50 bar tab.

Tis the season for shopping, and here you can choose from some NYC favorites—like furniture from Teak + Wool, records from HLVinyl and plenty of vintage clothing and antiques—and grab bites from vendors like Jianbing Company and Ramen Burger. Plus, there's a full bar! We could probably spend all day (and all of our paycheck) here.

