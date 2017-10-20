Brooklyn’s most exciting new music venue kicks off with a blockbuster opening week

In 2015, Glasslands joined the graveyard of defunct Kent Avenue–adjacent music venues along with 285 Kent and Death by Audio. We've missed the digs (RIP), but this week lays host to a resurrection of-sorts, as the bygone establishment's organizers, PopGun Presents, are opening a new project titled Elsewhere.

The Bushwick space will feature a rooftop terrace, art gallery, loft bar and two stages: the 5,000 square-foot Elsewhere Hall and the smaller, 1,200 square-foot Zone One, which will showcase emerging artists. Just like Glasslands, you can expect a stellar calendar of innovative artists, as demonstrated by its densely packed opening week. We've rounded up our favorite shows, so you can plan out your first forays into the space.

Battles, Tuesday, October 31 at 8pm

Elsewhere is holding its grand opening on Halloween night with a blow-out show from local math rock trio Battles.

Bruno Major, Zone One, Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30pm

This soulful pop up ‘n‘ comer plays behind his recently released A Song for Every Moon, a dusky, meditative collection of tunes that resulted from a "one-song-a-month" practice he adhered to over the past year.

Adult., Hall, Thursday, November 2 at 8pm

The pioneering electro duo of Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus celebrate the release of a new album, Detroit Ghost House, which takes their minimal-synth musings to even more unsettling extremes.

Slow Magic, Hall, Friday, November 3 at 6pm

This mysterioso producer hides behind a mask to conceal his identity, but his live show is no smoke and mirrors—highlighting his frenzied drumming chops, the performances are enchantingly raw and electric.

Classix (DJ Set), Friday, November 3 at 11pm

The West Coast duo of Tyler Blake and Michael David, responsible for a series of sparkling synth-house releases, takes to the Elsewhere decks for a late-night dance party.

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ set), Saturday, November 4 at 11pm

A regular at Popgun's Glasslands venue before it went defunct, this British producer returns to his previous stomping grounds, hopefully with theropod onesie in-hand.

Elsewhere opens October 31, and is located at 599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn (elsewherebrooklyn.com).

