Bryant Park is throwing an all-you-can-eat ice cream party in June

We've got the scoop (pun intended) on this sweet event happening for the first time at Bryant Park in June! One of the best things to do in summer is indulge in frozen treats at some of the city's best ice cream shops, right? Well, this midtown park is making it even easier for you to gorge with its upcoming event dubbed Scooper Bowl: an all-you-can-eat ice cream festival.

During the first three days of June (that's June 1–3), go crazy on creamy, frozen delights from Baskin-Robbins, Ben & Jerry's, Big Gay Ice Cream, Wafels & Dinges, Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory and many more while soaking up the sun on Bryant Park's lawn. A ticket ($20 in advance) gets you as much ice cream as you can stomach from noon to 9pm. That means you can enjoy the frosty dessert for lunch, second lunch, dinner, second dinner, etc.

Get your tickets here before they sell out! 100% of the proceeds benefit the Jimmy Fund (which supports cancer care and research at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute) and the pediatric wing of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.