  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Bryant Park is throwing an all-you-can-eat ice cream party in June

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday April 28 2017, 2:24pm

Bryant Park is throwing an all-you-can-eat ice cream party in June
Photograph: Courtesy Bryant Park Corporation

We've got the scoop (pun intended) on this sweet event happening for the first time at Bryant Park in June! One of the best things to do in summer is indulge in frozen treats at some of the city's best ice cream shops, right? Well, this midtown park is making it even easier for you to gorge with its upcoming event dubbed Scooper Bowl: an all-you-can-eat ice cream festival.

During the first three days of June (that's June 1–3), go crazy on creamy, frozen delights from Baskin-Robbins, Ben & Jerry's, Big Gay Ice Cream, Wafels & Dinges, Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory and many more while soaking up the sun on Bryant Park's lawn. A ticket ($20 in advance) gets you as much ice cream as you can stomach from noon to 9pm. That means you can enjoy the frosty dessert for lunch, second lunch, dinner, second dinner, etc. 

Get your tickets here before they sell out! 100% of the proceeds benefit the Jimmy Fund (which supports cancer care and research at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute) and the pediatric wing of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 806 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest