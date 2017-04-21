Bryant Park Shakespeare offers a midtown alternative to Central Park

In about four weeks, Shakespeare in the Park begins its summer season with previews of Julius Caesar, and we can’t wait to see it—assuming it doesn’t rain! But maybe you’re worried about being able to wait all day in the park for free tickets, and yet you love alfresco Shakespeare. You’re in luck.



The Drilling Company, best known as presenters of Shakespeare in the Park(ing) Lot, are celebrating their fourth year as the company-in-residence for Bryant Park Presents Shakespeare. This summer’s lineup include six performances of The Merry Wives of Windsor in May and June, three performances of Twelfth Night in late July and six performances of The Tempest in August and September.



The season kicks off on April 21, Shakespeare's observed birthday (and day of passing), with a collection of villains' monologues from the Bard, including Angelo from Measure for Measure, Regan from King Lear, Iago from Othello, Lord and Lady Macbeth and Aaron the Moor from Titus Andronicus.



Performances take place in Bryant Park's Upper Terrace, located directly to the rear of the New York Public Library, between the Bryant Park Grill and Bryant Park Cafe. All shows are free and open to the public; Bryant Park's open space guarantees no lines to enter, great sight lines and no crowding. More information here.