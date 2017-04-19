Bryant Park’s epic outdoor dance parties are back next month

After sharing all the incredible activities and things to do as well as all the epic live performances happening at Bryant Park this summer, it’s safe to assume all of your free time—and your lunch break—will be spent at the midtown green space.

We don’t blame you, especially since the park continues to coax us in by offering super-fun bashes, at which you can shake your rump and learn new moves on select evenings during May and June. The ongoing series, dubbed The Dance Party, is certainly a great date night idea, but fret not if you don't have a partner—you can bop on your own, too!

Visitors of all ages can get into the groove every Wednesday night at 6pm and learn dance genres such as swing, tango and salsa from local instructors. At 7pm, live bands perform thematic tunes, so you can test the moves you learned. Check out the lineup provided by Bryant Park Corporation below and get your dancing shoes ready!

May 3: Swing with George Gee Swing Orchestra

With over thirty years of swing experience, the George Gee Swing Orchestra has earned its reputation as one of the swingingest big bands in New York City and has developed a special bond with lindy hoppers all around the world.

May 10: Salsa with Williamsburg Salsa Orchestra

Williamsburg Salsa Orchestra is a stunning band that forgoes the standard repertoire of vintage salsa covers and sound-alike originals and instead plays dynamic arrangements of tunes they love! No bananas in their hair -- this is innovative, astonishing salsa with a new, vibrant aesthetic.

May 17: Polka with The Polka Brothers

The Polka Brothers are a four-man band of young polka lovers, out to spread the joy of polka, one wild party at a time. They're a well-oiled polka machine, boasting a fearless repertoire that includes classic polka favorites, pop and rock gone polka, and unforgettable originals.

May 24: Cumbia with cumbia de LaMar

An electrifying guitarist with a powerful stage presence and a busy international career, Nilko Andreas Guarin has formed this captivating band as a collaboration with some of the city's best players of cumbia music.

May 31: Disco with Deverne and The Vintagesoul featuring Carol Williams

Deverne & The Vintagesoul plays hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and up through today's Hip Hop, R&B, Rock, Jazz and Soul, joined by guest singer Carol Williams, best known for her disco hits "More," "Come Back," and "Love Is You."

June 7: Mexican dance with Jarana Beat

With the sounds of Afro-Amerindian Mexico, Jarana Beat offers a new interpretation that blends the regional sounds of son jarocho from the Gulf Coast, son guerrerense from the Southern Pacific Coast, son huasteco from the Central & North-Eastern region, mexika from the Central, and norteña from the North, all converging into a truly unique New York City sound.

Friday June 9 at 5pm: Latin Festival: Bachata, Merengue, and Salsa - Melvin Elias, Willie Alvarez and his All Star Band featuring Ray Bayona

Raised in both the Dominican Republic and New York City, singer-songwriter and guitarist Melvin Elias is one of the city's most exciting bachata stars, performing original works and the traditional to modern bachata music. Celebrating the world of Puerto Rican salsa, the incredible Willie Alvarez All-Stars featuring Ray Bayona includes music legends that accompanied the iconic Hector Lavoe during the era of "El Cantante De Los Cantantes."