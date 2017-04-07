All the free and fun activities you can do at Bryant Park this summer

Many of the best NYC parks offer amazing things to do outside, including programs that run the gamut from movies under the stars to free alfresco fitness classes. But Bryant Park surely raises the bar in terms of open-air entertainment. Once the lush and gorgeous lawn opens for the season (May 2017), the midtown green space becomes the perfect warm-weather hangout, where you can enjoy a picnic, take a Tai Chi class, learn about Beekeeping and more. Until then, take advantage of the fun (and free!) activities you can do at the park right now!

Activities

Art Cart at Fifth Ave terrace; Apr­–Oct; Daily,11am–8pm

Get creative and show off your artistic talents with free drawing and craft supplies.

Péntanque at the Péntanque Courts; Apr­–Oct; Mon–Fri 11am–7pm

Members of La Boule New Yorkaise will teach you how to play this popular European game.

Ping Pong at The Tables; Apr–Dec; Daily, 11am–8pm

Get your paddle ready! Gather your friends and challenge park-goers to a riveting game of ping pong.

Games at 40th St Plaza; Apr–Oct; Daily, 11am–8pm

Can you say Yahtzee? With over 50 tabletop board games to choose from, you and a friend can relive the glory days of Scrabble, Jenga and more.

Reading Room at the Reading Room; Apr-Oct; Daily 11am–7pm

Activities in the Reading Room include crosswords programs, Poem in Your Pocket Day, BookClub, StoryTime, Writer Workshops, Reel Talks and more.

Kubb ­­at The Green, near Sixth Ave; Apr–Oct; Daily, 11am–8pm

Also known as Viking Chess, learn how to play this popular Scandinavian lawn game.

Putting Green at The Green, near Sixth Ave; Apr–Oct; Daily 11am–8pm

Don't forget to yell, "Fore!"

Bingo! at Fountain Terrace; Jun 8, 15, 22; 7–8:30pm

Comedians usually host this round of Bingo with music provided by a DJ.

Friday Picnics at Fifth Avenue Terrace; May 12-Sept 1; Fri 5–10pm

The park is making it even easier for you to have a romantic picnic with bae (or friends!) by providing free blankets and lawn games as well as food and drink for purchase. There will also be live theater, dance or music performances to entertain you while you lounge on the grass.

Beekeeping at Fountain Terrace; May 12–Sept 8; Second Friday of every month, noon–1pm

Taste local-made honey while learning about the lives New York honeybees.

French Market at Fountain Terrace; Select Wednesdays and Fridays 8am–4pm

Forget Whole Foods—pick up delicious produce, artisan bread, cheese and fresh-cut flowers at the park!

Classes

Juggling at various locations; year round; Mon–Fri noon–1pm, Tue 5:30–7:30pm, Sat 11am–2pm

Clown around and learn a new party trick!

Fencing at Fifth Ave Terrace; select Fridays; 1:30–2:30pm

En garde! Masters from the Manhattan Fencing Center will teach you the basics of the sport before you duel.

Language Classes at Upper Terrace; May 1–Aug 28; Mon 11:45am–12:30pm

Beginners are welcome to learn Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese and Italian at these one-off classes presented by inlingua.

Knitting at Upper Terrace; Jun 20–Aug 29; Tue 1:30–3pm

Want to become a knit wiz? Learn how to make a scarf just in time for winter with folks from Knitty City.

Fitness

Boot Camp at Fountain Terrace; every Wednesday; 6:30–7am

The Rise NYC will surely raise your heart rate with this blend of cardio and strength training.

Tai Chi at Fountain Terrace; May 2–Sept 28; Tues and Thurs 7:30–8:30am

This class, instructed by members of the Tai Chi Chuan Center under the direction of Jeremy Hubbell, will get you focused and in the zone for your work day.

Yoga at Upper Terrace (Tues) and the Lawn (Thu); May 30–Sept 7; Tue 10–11am, Thu 6–7pm

Find your inner zen thanks to Athleta and instructors curated by Yoga Journal.

Moves with Limon Dance at Northeast corner of Lawn; Jun 3–Sept 30; Sat 10–11am

Shake your rump and learn how to move with dancers from the world-renowned Limon Dance Company.

Walking Mediation at Upper Terrace; May 4– Sept 28; Wed 8:30­–9am

Relax and de-stress before a big work day with this soothing walk around the park, led by a meditation guide.

Arts + Music

Broadway in the Park on the Lawn; Jul 6–Aug 10; Thu 12:30–1:30pm

This is a free weekly outdoor concert, presented by the radio station 106.7 Lite fm. It features performances by cast members from current and upcoming Broadway and Off Broadway musicals.

Sing-a-Long Thursdays at Upper Terrace; Jul 6–Aug 10; Thu 2–4pm

Get your swing on during a toe-tapping numbers that will have you singing along to ragtime, stride, tin-pan and jazz by local artists.