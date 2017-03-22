Burn exactly 0 calories at this upcoming Donut Dash run

By the logic of Liz Lemon, if you're going to exercise, you deserve a treat! On May 7, you'll have the chance to indulge yourself at the Donut Dash, an annual 5K run/walk that rewards endorphins with a spread of doughy doughnuts.
The run—which spans Pier 62 on the Hudson River Parkway to Pier 84 and back—costs $40, and all proceeds benefit the non-profit Ambassadors for Sustained Health. Register now with the promo code GIMMIEDATDONUT for $5 off.
Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest