Burn exactly 0 calories at this upcoming Donut Dash run

By David Goldberg Posted: Wednesday March 22 2017, 3:09pm

Photograph: Courtesy Leske Donuts/Danny Mendez

By the logic of Liz Lemon, if you're going to exercise, you deserve a treat! On May 7, you'll have the chance to indulge yourself at the Donut Dash, an annual 5K run/walk that rewards endorphins with a spread of doughy doughnuts. 

The run—which spans Pier 62 on the Hudson River Parkway to Pier 84 and back—costs $40, and all proceeds benefit the non-profit Ambassadors for Sustained Health. Register now with the promo code GIMMIEDATDONUT for $5 off. 

 

Staff writer
By David Goldberg 181 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @comicbooklad_.

