Burritos filled with burgers and french fries are coming to Brooklyn

Thought your average burrito couldn’t get any more caloric? Think again: Enter Burgrito, a new fast-casual spot in Park Slope that's serving up burgers, burritos and their signature mash-up of the two dishes. It's exactly what you'd expect: A burger patty is cradled in a flour tortilla with American cheese, French fries, bacon, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions, because America, that's why.
Is this disgusting or delicious? Is America great again yet? Well, for now our country is still kinda sorta a democracy—we’ll let you decide.
