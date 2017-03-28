Cash Cab is coming back to New York City

New York's favorite on-the-go game show is getting a reboot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Discovery Channel's Cash Cab is returning to TV later this year after five years off the air. The show, which brings unsuspecting locals and tourists on a trivia extravaganza through Manhattan, previously ran for 10 seasons before it was cancelled in 2012.

The show's premise is simple: trick taxi riders into thinking they're jumping into a run-of-the-mill cab, flash a bunch of lights in their face, scream "YOU'RE ON CASH CAB," ask them a series of trivia questions that are worthy increasing amounts of cold hard cash, and if the guests get more than three answer wrong, kick them out onto the street.

The revamp is being produced by comedian David Steinberg, and will see a handful of changes from the original iteration. Deep-voiced and Emmy Award-winning host Ben Bailey will not host the reboot. His replacement has not yet been named, but THR reports that the new season will feature guest celebrities behind the wheel of the namesake cab (this seems like an apt fit for someone like, say, Dax Shepard).

Cash Cab went off the air before the rise of Uber, so the new season should certainly feel different. But if you really want to put your trivia skills to the test, you're better off heading out to one of New York's best trivia nights than scoping the streets of Manhattan for a game show taxi.