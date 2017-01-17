  • Blog
Catch the very last performance of the Ringling Bros. circus in NYC this May

By Will Pulos Posted: Tuesday January 17 2017, 4:23pm

Photograph: Ringling

The iconic Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus announced this weekend that they’ll be closing up shop after an impressive 146-year run. The company’s chief executive, Kenneth Feld, said that declining ticket sales were the main reason for the decision, and that the drop-off in sales increased after elephants were removed from productions due to animal rights concerns. 

Ringling currently has two touring circuses this year and plans on performing 30 more shows before it closes its big top for good. The final shows will be on May 7 in Providence, R.I. and on May 21 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. Those in the city can say goodbye to the long-time entertainment staple a bit earlier with final performances between February 23 and March 3 at Barclays Center.

