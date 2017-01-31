Cats will be included at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show!

The most poochtastic time of year is quickly approaching: The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns on February 13 and 14 for the 141st year, and we're barking with joy.

There will be dozens of breeds showing their best stuff, but here's some really exciting news: Cats will be showing side by side dogs at the "Meet the Breed" events for the very first time! The New York Times reported this purrfect information, and if you're wondering, "Do cats have breeds?" the answer is Heck yes! There's the sphynx cat, which is hairless, the Maine Coon, big and bushy, and the Bengal cat, which looks like a tiny leopard. Catch them all the the show, and see several dog breeds competing for the first time as well, like the American hairless terrier.

And if you really want to hang out with cats, you can always try cat camp, or just head to your nearest bodega.