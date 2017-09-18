Check out the tasty new food vendors coming to Prospect Park

This fall, you'll have three new food options to help you cancel out your run around Prospect Park. The King David Tacos cart will be serving Austin-style breakfast tacos like the BPEC (bacon, potato, egg, cheese) and the Or'izo with Mexican chorizo in Grand Army Plaza in the mornings (until 11am on weekdays and until noon on weekends) starting September 19.

Carpe Donut, located at the Vanderbilt Loop on the weekends, will purvey its famous hot cider donuts made from organic and locally-sourced ingredients. This season, it will serve the FroDo, a donut ice cream sandwich with vanilla scoops from Blue Marble. Finally, Anton’s Dumplings will be serving its Russian pockets, pelmeni. Look out for dumplings stuffed with potato and chicken, topped with soy sauce, Sriracha and smoked Gouda fondue. The cart will be stationed at 9th Street and Prospect Park West everyday except Tuesday.