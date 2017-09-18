  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Check out the tasty new food vendors coming to Prospect Park

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Alyson Penn Posted: Monday September 18 2017, 3:34pm

Check out the tasty new food vendors coming to Prospect Park
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Anton's Dumplings

This fall, you'll have three new food options to help you cancel out your run around Prospect Park. The King David Tacos cart will be serving Austin-style breakfast tacos like the BPEC (bacon, potato, egg, cheese) and the Or'izo with Mexican chorizo in Grand Army Plaza in the mornings (until 11am on weekdays and until noon on weekends) starting September 19. 

Carpe Donut, located at the Vanderbilt Loop on the weekends, will purvey its famous hot cider donuts made from organic and locally-sourced ingredients. This season, it will serve the FroDo, a donut ice cream sandwich with vanilla scoops from Blue Marble. Finally, Anton’s Dumplings will be serving its Russian pockets, pelmeni. Look out for dumplings stuffed with potato and chicken, topped with soy sauce, Sriracha and smoked Gouda fondue. The cart will be stationed at 9th Street and Prospect Park West everyday except Tuesday. 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 119 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest