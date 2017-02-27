  • Blog
Check out the world’s coolest dog strolling around a train in Queens

By Jillian Anthony Posted: Monday February 27 2017, 2:37pm

Imgur: ShadowBun

When you live in New York, many of the dogs you see (including the infamous hugging dog) walking around the city look way better than you do.

But this dog... this dog will get that promotion you've been working toward, become your best friend's new best friend and steal your girl, all in one train ride. He's taking that N train from the last stop, but it's the weekend baby, and he's feeling good. I mean look at him. He's wearing sweet kicks and bright shades, he's SO ready for spring, and best of all, he knows damn well how good he looks. This dog makes me want to post on missed connections. 

Staff writer
By Jillian Anthony 441 Posts

Jillian Anthony is the editor of Time Out New York and writes sex and dating advice for the weekly column Let Us Sex-plain. She’d rather be with her cat. Follow her on Twitter at @jillathrilla.

