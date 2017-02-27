Check out the world’s coolest dog strolling around a train in Queens

When you live in New York, many of the dogs you see (including the infamous hugging dog) walking around the city look way better than you do.

But this dog... this dog will get that promotion you've been working toward, become your best friend's new best friend and steal your girl, all in one train ride. He's taking that N train from the last stop, but it's the weekend baby, and he's feeling good. I mean look at him. He's wearing sweet kicks and bright shades, he's SO ready for spring, and best of all, he knows damn well how good he looks. This dog makes me want to post on missed connections.