The Orchid Show at The New York Botanical Garden will transport visitors into a dreamy kaleidoscope of colors with designs by floral designer Jeff Leatham this spring. In 2020, Leatham's display was cut short due to the pandemic and in 2021, the Orchid Show had a limited run. But in 2022, it'll be back in full swing.
Spring in New York is full of excitement. When the sun comes out, the flowers start blooming and the weather warms up, New Yorkers can shed their winter blues and head out to NYC parks, NYC street fairs and food festivals in NYC. Plus, get revved for spring's biggest events below.
