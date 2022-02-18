New York
Timeout

Courtesy NYBG

Best things to do in spring in NYC

The sun will come out—eventually! Our guide to spring in NYC has flower shows, outdoor fests and cultural musts.

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver
Spring in New York is full of excitement. When the sun comes out, the flowers start blooming and the weather warms up, New Yorkers can shed their winter blues and head out to NYC parksNYC street fairs and food festivals in NYC. Plus, get revved for spring's biggest events below.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the NYC event calendar for 2022

Mark Women’s History Month

  • Things to do

Women’s History Month in NYC means it’s time to attend some incredible panels, movie screenings, parties and more hosted by badass females that are making New York a better place to be. Many of these lady-led affairs are considered the best NYC events in March, so get your tickets, blast your favorite feminist songs and go to show your support for women everywhere. You can also get involved by volunteering at women's shelters or donating to nonprofits like Planned Parenthood. 

Read more
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Photograph: Brett Carlsen

3. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

St. Patrick's Day in NYC is shaping up to be quite a celebration this year with the return of the New York St. Patrick's Day Parade! Epic parties and events promising live music and Irish fare will be back, bringing Irish pride to the streets of Manhattan, passing venerable New York attractions, including the beautiful St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue.

Read more
Relax at QC NY
Photograph: QC NY

4. Relax at QC NY

  • Things to do
  • City Life

The luxurious Italian wellness spa opening on Governors Island that we've all been waiting for opens in March! QC NY has relaxation rooms (each with its own meticulously curated personality, scent, and music), themed saunas, Vichy showers, infrared beds, foot baths, hydro jets, steam baths and other amazingly lush experiences set across three historic Army Barrack buildings on the island. It's the perfect time to warm up your bones after a cold winter.

Read more
Take photos at Sakura Matsuri
Photograph: Filip Wolak

5. Take photos at Sakura Matsuri

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

Witnessing the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s picturesque cherry blossoms is just the icing on the millennial-pink cake when you attend the always crowded Sakura Matsuri. Taiko drummers, samurai-sword masters, J-rock bands and stand-up comics grace the festival’s two stages. You’ll also find a Japanese tearoom, an art gallery, and a mini flea market that hawks mouthwatering Raaka Chocolate, wall scrolls, silk wraps and a profusion of pretty flowers.

Read more
Return to Sleep No More
Photograph: Courtesy Yaniv Schulman

6. Return to Sleep No More

  • Theater
  • Interactive
  • Chelsea

The bedazzling and uncanny theater installation Sleep No More is finally back after two years. Your sense of space and depth—already compromised by the half mask that audience members must don—is further blurred as you wend through more than 90 discrete spaces, ranging from a cloistral chapel to a vast ballroom floor. Directors Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle, of the U.K. troupe Punchdrunk, have orchestrated a true astonishment, turning six warehouse floors and approximately 100,000 square feet into a purgatorial maze that blends images from the Scottish play with ones derived from Hitchcock movies—all liberally doused in a distinctly Stanley Kubrick eau de dislocated menace.

Read more
Buy ticket
Take in an outdoor movie in downtown Brooklyn
Photograph: Cameron Blaylock for DBP

7. Take in an outdoor movie in downtown Brooklyn

  • Art
  • Art

Drive-Thru might be the coolest thing to check out around town this spring. Billed as a "drive-in movie theater," Drive Thru is actually a free public arts installation aimed at pedestrians that will showcase a rotating selection of films by eight different local artists exploring unique perspectives on city life. In addition to highlighting films dissecting the immigrant experience, the current status of minorities in the country, the ecological impacts of urban life and more, the destination will also host a slew of live performances. You'll find the outdoor theater at the Plaza at 300 Ashland through April 14.

Read more
Have a "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" inspired tea
Photograph: Courtesy of The Plaza

8. Have a "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" inspired tea

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Fans of Amazon Prime hit TV show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will want to get to The Plaza this spring. Now through March 13, patrons of the Palm Court—the infamous local destination for afternoon tea—will get to order the Midge menu, inspired entirely by classics from the 1950s and 1960s, the era when the show takes place. Pastry Chef Matthew Lambie is putting forward a delicious roster of bites that not only call out to the TV show but also represent classic New York flavors.

Read more
Experience Tomás Saraceno: Particular Matter(s)
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

10. Experience Tomás Saraceno: Particular Matter(s)

  • Art
  • Midtown West

From February 11 to April 17, visitors to the shed will have the incredible opportunity to scale a human-sized web set inside a 95-foot-diameter bubble, set across two levels of wire netting with the second level at 40 feet in the air in the installation, "Free the Air: How to hear the universe in a spider/web". Like a spider, you can walk and lay on the web and once the room goes dark, atmospheric music plays around you, vibrating and rumbling the web and your body. A live singer adds to the soundscape, but so does your every move or tap—sounds echo around the room, seemingly bouncing off the walls. According to the exhibit, the music is performed by "arachnid players, spider diviners, and atmospheric and cosmic matters, captured via recording devices in collaboration with the Arachnophilia community and amplified in the installation."

Read more
More things to do in spring

Nine conversation starters for this spring’s movies
Photo: Claudette Barius

Nine conversation starters for this spring’s movies

  • Movies

You know how it goes: Everybody’s already seen the hot new movies and (show-offs) have their opinions pre-sculpted. You could always talk about Game of Thrones again. Or complain about your salad. But we say be bold. Bring up these nine questions. Embrace your inner film geek. Here are the burning issues that will spur the most discussions this spring. Who knows? You might even love the films, too.

Read more
Major spring events guide

Events by month

