Check out these nerdy but fun ways to celebrate Pi Day in NYC

How much do we love Pi Day? The limit does not exist. (Mean Girls fans will get that joke.)

For the uninitiated, March 14—or 3.14—celebrates the mathematical term for the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. We won’t get into it here, but suffice it to say that pi is pretty important to smart people everywhere.

Whether you’re a championship-winning mathlete or just want another excuse to stuff your face with blueberry pie, today’s your day to go all out. Pay homage to 3.14 with these geeky-cool events, pastry workshops and other fun things to do in NYC.

Bake the perfect pie

Aspiring bakers won’t want to miss this workshop at the Institute of Culinary Education. You’ll get schooled in making the buttery, flaky crust of your dreams and put it to good use in a classic apple pie and refreshing lemon tart. Come hungry: Sampling your creations is part of the learning experience!

Learn the art of pizza-making

Don’t forget the pizza pie! It wouldn’t be a proper Pi Day without a slice or two. Why not learn to make your own in a workshop at Le Pain Quotidien? Learn the ins and outs of pizza-making, from stretching the dough to baking the crust to peak crispiness. At the end of class, you’ll get to enjoy the fruits of your labor with a nice glass of wine.

Go see Waitress on Broadway

No, we’re not done with the puns quite yet. All the bakery metaphors in Waitress would be oh-so-fitting on March 14. The music written by popstar Sara Bareilles is full of allusions to sugar, butter and flour and the theater itself is perfumed with the scent of fresh-baked pies before every performance. You’re probably going to need to taste-test one of the best pies in NYC after the show, too.

Visit the National Museum of Mathematics

You literally do the math at this hands-on museum dedicated to all things mathematical. Expect all kinds of interactive exhibits, like a human fractal tree, a bike with square wheels and a puzzle palooza at the Enigma Cafe.

Tour the American Museum of Natural History

Mathletes probably remember pi from geometry proofs, but really, the number pops up everywhere from seashells to winding rivers. Discover how math applies to the natural world at the American Museum of Natural History. Remember: Anywhere there’s a circle, there’s pi.

Compete in Nerd Alert Trivia at Black Rabbit

Held every Tuesday at 8pm at Black Rabbit in Greenpoint, this trivia night features impossibly hard questions on everything from Game of Thrones to pop music. You’ll compete for a $25 bar tab, bonus shots and bragging rights, of course.