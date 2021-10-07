This pint-size Lower East Side pie shop opened a charming Clinton Hill café that has become one of our favorite date spots in the city. Petee’s bakes many sweets we love, like icebox lemon poppy-seed meringue and banana cream pies, but the absolute best for the Thanksgiving season is the creamy coconut custard. And if you're looking for a baking project, Petra Paredez recently released her first cookbook, Pie for Everyone.
While cake still takes the cake when it comes to major life events (wedding cake, birthday cake and lady-jumping-out-of cake in '90s TV shows), pie has whole seasons in the spotlight. Yes, fall and winter, colloquially known as "the holidays," are pie’s time to shine.
Some of NYC’s best pumpkin, pecan, fruit and bean varieties start selling out even before the Halloween decorations hit the shelves at CVS. So go ahead and order one now for season’s eatings as easy as . . . you know.
