Mah-Ze-Dahr
Photograph: Kate Mathis

The 11 best pies in NYC

Sweet, savory, rich, tart and tasty, we’ve flagged our favorite citywide slices, minis, and family-sized treats

Written by
Time Out contributors
,
Bao Ong
&
Amber Sutherland-Namako
While cake still takes the cake when it comes to major life events (wedding cake, birthday cake and lady-jumping-out-of cake in '90s TV shows), pie has whole seasons in the spotlight. Yes, fall and winter, colloquially known as "the holidays," are pie’s time to shine. 

Some of NYC’s best pumpkin, pecan, fruit and bean varieties start selling out even before the Halloween decorations hit the shelves at CVS. So go ahead and order one now for season’s eatings as easy as . . . you know. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Thanksgiving in NYC

Best pies in NYC

Coconut custard pie at Petee's Café
Photograph: Victor Garzon

1. Coconut custard pie at Petee's Café

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Clinton Hill
  • price 2 of 4

This pint-size Lower East Side pie shop opened a charming Clinton Hill café that has become one of our favorite date spots in the city. Petee’s bakes many sweets we love, like icebox lemon poppy-seed meringue and banana cream pies, but the absolute best for the Thanksgiving season is the creamy coconut custard. And if you're looking for a baking project, Petra Paredez recently released her first cookbook, Pie for Everyone

Pumpkin pie at Mah-Ze-Dahr
Photograph: David Cicconi

10. Pumpkin pie at Mah-Ze-Dahr

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

Traditional pumpkin pie gets a highbrow makeover at the brick-and-mortar offshoot of Umber Ahmad’s online bakery. A buttery crust brims with delicately spiced pumpkin puree that’s topped with picturesque creme fraiche whipped cream.

Pumpkin pie cheesecake at Junior’s
Photograph: Courtesy of Junior's

12. Pumpkin pie cheesecake at Junior’s

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Midtown West
  • price 1 of 4

If you’re traveling outside of NYC in the coming weeks and months, Junior’s has terrific name recognition that they’ll appreciate beyond the five boroughs. The pumpkin pie cheesecake tops a graham cracker crust with layers of New York cheesecake, pumpkin pie filling and swirls of pumpkin buttercream. 

