Check out these photos from the Mummies exhibition at American Museum of Natural History

While mummy fanatics like me have disavowed Tom Cruise's new The Mummy movie (how DARE he besmirch the glorious legacy of Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser?), we can still get down to some real-old school tombs and sarcophagi at the American Museum of Natural History's massive new "Mummies" exhibition.

Opening today and running through January 2018, the exhibition features 18 mummified individuals from ancient Egypt and pre-Columbian Peru, along with animal mummies and ritual items.

Yo'll be able to see how digital scanning, DNA testing and more cutting-age science has unveiled the secrets of the tombs, and how there are still many more we're yet to discover. The exhibition also features dioramas of Peruvian burial pits, biographies on mummified individuals and more.

General admission is $22. You can buy learn more and buy tickets here.