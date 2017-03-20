  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Check out these photos from the Mummies exhibition at American Museum of Natural History

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By David Goldberg Posted: Monday March 20 2017, 2:46pm

Check out these photos from the Mummies exhibition at American Museum of Natural History
Craig Chesek
Mummies, Temp Exhibit 2017

While mummy fanatics like me have disavowed Tom Cruise's new The Mummy movie (how DARE he besmirch the glorious legacy of Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser?), we can still get down to some real-old school tombs and sarcophagi at the American Museum of Natural History's massive new "Mummies" exhibition.

Opening today and running through January 2018, the exhibition features 18 mummified individuals from ancient Egypt and pre-Columbian Peru, along with animal mummies and ritual items. 

 

Peruvian Pit Burial

 

 

 

 

Yo'll be able to see how digital scanning, DNA testing and more cutting-age science has unveiled the secrets of the tombs, and how there are still many more we're yet to discover. The exhibition also features dioramas of Peruvian burial pits, biographies on mummified individuals and more. 

 

"The Gilded Lady" CT Scan

 

 

 

CT Scanner

 

 

 

 

General admission is $22. You can buy learn more and buy tickets here

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By David Goldberg 180 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @comicbooklad_.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest