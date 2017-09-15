Check out this proposal for a 712-foot wooden tower in the middle of Central Park

A bird’s-eye view of Central Park from a nearby building has long been one of the most enviable apartment features in New York. But what if you get the same towering view from within the park?

That’s one of the ideas put forth by the design firm DFA in their recently published proposal for a wooden tower to be built in the middle of Central Park. The 712-foot wooden observation tower would be made of wood, and has been built to minimize the shadows it would cast over the park. Perhaps most intriguingly, it would be built in the middle of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir and double as a filtration device for the one billion gallons of contaminated water that it contains, making it the most impressive pool filter ever.

“DFA envisions a temporary landmark that is remarkably of its time to creatively transform the reservoir into one of New York's boldest urban amenities,” said studio founder Laith Sayigh. “This conceptual project pushes the boundaries of what we perceive is possible in a city as dense, historic and environmentally vulnerable as ours.”

One thing’s for sure, the view would definitely be to die for.