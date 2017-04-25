Here's what you should know about NYC’s new floating pool

Though today's weather may seem to indicate the opposite, Summer in NYC is indeed approaching, which means that you and your friends will be clawing through hoardes of New Yorkers to hit some of the city's best pools. But one project is looking to top the rest by giving you the chance to swim in the Hudson River—just like you always dreamed of doing, right?

+POOL, a plus-shaped swimming arena, intends to float on the East River and provide guests with over 600,000 gallons of clean water filtered from the river daily. Sounds pretty imaginative, right? That's because for now, that's all it is. Launched as a Kickstarter in 2011, +POOL has returned almost every year with new plans and pledges, and has so far raised over $40,000. Now, they've partnered with Heineken for more fundraising. If +POOL gets 100,000 pledges, the beer giant will donate $100,000. Considering the project will require an estimated $15 million to happen, they're going to need a lot more pledges.

Still, if you're looking to experience a swimming pool unlike any other in your lifetime, than this pledge might be for you.