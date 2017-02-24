Chris Diamantopoulos will play doctor with Sara Bareilles in Broadway's Waitress

Earlier this month, we reported that pop singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, who wrote the Tony-nominated score for Broadway's Waitress, will soon step into the musical's lead role—Jenna, an expert at making pies but less adept at finding love—for 10 weeks, starting March 31. Now the production has announced who will play opposite her: crushable comic actor Chris Diamantopoulos.

Diamantopoulos, 41, may not be a household name—six syllables is a lot to ask—but the Greek-Canadian actor is a familiar face to many TV watchers. He was Brian, the sympathetic boom-mike operator, on The Office; he was Marky, Portia de Rossi's face-blind beau, on Arrested Development; he was Rob, President Cherry Jones's chief of staff, on 24. The man has range: He has played Frank Sinatra, Robin Williams and, in the 2012 Three Stooges movie, Moe Howard.

He is also no stranger to Broadway, though he hasn't visited in a while. In the early 2000s, Diamantopoulos starred in two musicals: as the pining romantic Marius in Les Misérables and the well-endowed stripper Ethan in The Full Monty. In Waitress, starting March 31, he will play Dr. Pomatter, the small-town gynecologist who gets all up in Jenna's business. For an actor of his versatility and charm, it should be easy as pie.