Coffee shops will be raising money for the ACLU this weekend

It's been exactly two weeks since the new president took office, and every day has packed a bombshell. Rather than lament the fact that our nation was a safer, fairer, more constitutional place just 14 days ago, New Yorkers are taking action against the new world order. Last week saw a new wave of protests begin after the president signed an executive order banning refugees and blocking immigration from seven Muslim countries. Now, to support the ACLU's legal efforts against the president's arbitrary cruelty, some of NYC's best coffee shops will be donating 5% of proceeds this weekend to the legal action group.

The action organizer, coffee website Sprudge, has also pledged to match the first $500 raised at each shop. If you buy a cup, be sure to use the hashtag #refugeeswelcome and #yesequal. You can learn more about the national fundraising effort here and support the ACLU directly here.

Here's where you can buy your activist-friendly coffee:

Birch Coffee

Black Fox Coffee

The Chipped Cup

Everyman Espresso

Dot & Line

Cafe Grumpy

Gimme! Coffee

Grade Coffee

Irving Farm

Joe Coffee

Kettle & Thread

Kos Kaffee

Pudge Knuckles Cafe

Rubyzaar Baked

Spreadhouse Coffee

Stand Coffee

Sticky Vine Cheese

Supercrown Coffee Roasters

Variety Coffee Roasters