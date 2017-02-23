Construction project could obstruct views from the High Line for seven years

As strange as it sounds, the construction of a new tunnel underneath the Hudson River could end up obstructing the view from the High Line for years.

The tunnel, which would help ease congestion for Amtrak, would require a temporary construction site and large ventilation shaft between West 29th and 30th street throughout its construction. DNAinfo reports that New Jersey Transit Chief Planner Jeremy Colangelo-Bryan detailed the plans at a Community Board 4 meeting on Tuesday.

The ventilation shaft would block views of the Hudson from the popular elevated park for up to seven years, potentially from 2019 to 2026. The lengthy project would also work to repair the existing Northeast Corridor tunnel under the river.