Cut off your man bun and drink for free

No doubt about it, 2016 was savage: Brangelina is dunzo, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are in ruins, and Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston are never, ever getting back together. So what sacred relationship are the new year gods going to chew up and spit in our faces next?

A hipster and his man bun.

Yes, we're sorry to report that there are whisperings of a split between outer-borough men and their well-coiffed hair—at least, if boob-themed Bushwick bar Boobie Trap has anything to do with it. According to Brokelyn, bar co-owner Kristen North is willing to offer a whole bottle of booze to any top-knotted bro willing to chop off his locks in the bar.

The style took off a few years ago with hunky celebs like Jared Leto, Chris Hemsworth and Leo sporting the scruffy ‘do as early as 2013. Today, you can see the ubiquitous bun atop flanneled men from Meatpacking to Bed-Stuy. But like every trend (and the laws of gravity or physics... or something), what goes up, must come down. And down this trend could fall in 2017.

But don’t worry fellas, if you take Ms. North up on her offer and end up with ponytail withdrawals, there’s always the faux bun clip-in to pop up there. You won’t look weird at all.