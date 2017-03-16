Data shows that New Yorkers looked at a lot of porn during Tuesday's blizzard

New Yorkers woke up on Tuesday morning to find their streets covered in snow from Winter Storm Stella. The city's public schools were closed, above-ground train service was suspended and thousands of residents found themselves working from home or with the day off altogether. You might think that people would relish their free day by doing their taxes or doing some spring cleaning. But this is New York, and data shows that Gotham dwellers spent the day looking at a whole lot of porn.

An analysis of website data from PornHub reveals that during the middle of the day on Tuesday, users in New York City trafficked the smutty site 34 percent more than an average day. Traffic peaked at 1pm, which suggests that countless New Yorkers thought about venturing out into the blizzard to grab lunch, but thought, "I'll just have an orgasm instead."

And oh boy did they have 'em.

Statewide, New York saw smaller jumps in porn consumption than some of its Northeaster counterparts. Those sickos up in Connecticut and Massachusetts both saw a 53 percent jump in midday PornHub traffic, and at 2am on Tuesday, Connecticut traffic was up by a whopping 75 percent on the site.

There's nothing wrong with a good self-fondle, especially during a midweek blizzard. If you did manage to have a productive Tuesday, our hats are off to you—hopefully you weren't pent-up all day.