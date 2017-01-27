Do magic and levitate all night long in Williamsburg this weekend

Those crazy levitation photos that have been popping up in your Instagram feed? They’re from a limited-time only “Hall of Magic” that’s currently on display at the William Vale hotel. The interactive installation lets visitors “cast their own spells,” cause objects to move, books to play music and even walk under a sky where your likeness is reflected in the constellations above.

The experience, which is promoting the new season of SyFy’s The Magicians, is sold out through its final weekend. But you can still check it out for yourself if you don’t mind staying up late.

This Saturday night, the Hall of Magic will be open all night long, from 10am on Saturday until 10pm on Sunday. From 10pm on Saturday through 10am on Sunday, reservations are not required.

So if you go late enough, you shouldn’t even need a spell to get through the door.