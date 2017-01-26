New Yorkers are taking amazing levitation photos at the Hall of Magic in Brooklyn

You’re going to want to Instagram this—and make a Wingardium Leviosa joke in the caption.

Fine, when we first heard about the Hall of Magic at the William Vale Retail Center in Brooklyn, we were a little skeptical. Magic is not usually something that goes along with being a no-bullshit New Yorker, you know? But this “gallery of sensory exploration and magic” is actually pretty cool, as seen by the levitation photos taking over our feed. (No, we won’t tell you how it works.)

The exhibit also includes mind control and spell casting, so start practicing before heading to Hogwarts. The 30-minute excursion will be open through January 29, and tickets are available here.

✨Just Believe✨ #HallOfMagic #HoM #Levitation #FlyWithMe #VinylRecords #WilliamVale #NYC A photo posted by Yamile Martinez (@yammerz_13) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:04am PST

It's an illusion, Michael! #hallofmagic 🎟 A photo posted by Alex Weidner (@apweidner) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

God, levitating is like a bad Pilates class. 📷: @michelle_lerner A photo posted by emilyhdasilva (@emilyhdasilva) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:47pm PST