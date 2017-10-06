Donate to Puerto Rico by attending these benefit concerts in NYC

Over the past two weeks, the crisis in Puerto Rico has only grown more grave in the wake of the immense devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. Much of the island remains without electricity or water, and federal relief efforts have been widely criticized as grossly inadequate. However, aid continues to come in from people and organizations around the country.

Here in New York, a number of artists and musicians have been throwing benefit concerts to raise money for the U.S. territory. Here's a roundup of shows you can go to in the upcoming month to lend your dollars and support. Among the highlights are dreamy Long Island indie-pop quintet Mr. Twin Sister (formerly just Twin Sister), TIDAL's third annual mega-gig (JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Kaskade, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Fat Joe, Remy Ma and more) and local punk musician Cristy Road.

Mr Twin Sister + CEP + Juri Onuki San Damiano Mission, Fri Oct 6 at 8pm; $35.

Lion's Cage + Hotheads + Sub Space + Flower Bar Matchless, Fri Oct 6 at 8pm; $8.

RIPS + Bodega + May Rio Berlin, Wed Oct 11 at 8pm; $10.

Sammy Trombone + Buni Hate Mail + Annelise McCarthy Secret Project Robot, Sun Oct 15 at 8pm; $5.

TIDAL x Brooklyn Barclays Center, Tue Oct 17 at 8pm; tickets start at $56.

Cristy Road + One Handed Bandits + Girlfriend Silent Barn, Wed Oct 18 at 8pm; $8.

Haim Guggenheim Museum, International Gala Pre-Party, Wed Nov 15 at 9pm; $225.