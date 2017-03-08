Don’t get attached to this beautiful weather—it’s going to snow again on Friday

It's a sunny day in NYC and you, like us, are probably loving this 58-degree weather, right? Well, you'd be hard-pressed to get too attached because it's supposed to snow on Friday.

This isn't the first time Mother Nature has been teasing us this year. (We saw people wearing flip-flops just last week.) But Old Man Winter is still putting up a good fight by brining two-inches of the white stuff (and rain) on Friday. Even though spring in NYC is only 11 days away, you definitely shouldn't put your snow boots or chunky-knit sweaters away just yet!