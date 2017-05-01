Drink a free frozen Negroni tonight at the opening of Eataly’s rooftop bar

As the seasons change, so too do the themes of New York’s rooftop bars. Following hot on the heels of St. Cloud and Gallow Green, the bar on Eataly’s roof reopens for the summer tonight, transformed from its wintry incarnation to a far more warm weather friendly space.

Swing by Sabbia on the roof of the Eataly in the Flatiron District tonight, and not only can you revel in the long-awaited arrival of warmer days, but you can also enjoy complimentary frozen Negroni. (You had us at rooftop bar, but we’re not gonna say no.)

Sabbia (which means “sand” in Italian) is inspired by the Italian Riviera and has the striped umbrellas and beachy design details to show for it. The popular dine-in cabanas and oyster shucking station are both back this year, but a refreshed menu offers a wider range of options. A brand-new bruschetta bar grills toast to order.

But who are we kidding, you’re probably already on your way over there for the Negronis.