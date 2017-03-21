Drink all the Bloodys you can handle at a Bloody Mary festival this weekend

There's almost nothing better than sipping on a savory Bloody Mary during Sunday brunch. And in NYC, there’s a whole festival dedicated to the iconic hair of the dog.

This year's Bloody Mary Festival features Brooklyn vendors like Insa, Catfish and A&E Supply Co, offering their tricked-out versions of the tomato-juice cocktail for attendees to sample and eventually vote on for the People’s Choice Award. There will also be a panel of industry judges picking their favorite Brooklyn-based Bloody.

True to form, a bagel bar and cheese station will included in the price of admission to soak up all that booze. The fest will take place at Grand Prospect Hall on April 9th between 1pm and 4pm. Tickets currently start at $55.