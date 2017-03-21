  • Blog
Drink all the Bloodys you can handle at a Bloody Mary festival this weekend

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday March 21 2017, 5:29pm

Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

There's almost nothing better than sipping on a savory Bloody Mary during Sunday brunch. And in NYC, there’s a whole festival dedicated to the iconic hair of the dog. 

This year's Bloody Mary Festival features Brooklyn vendors like Insa, Catfish and A&E Supply Co, offering their tricked-out versions of the tomato-juice cocktail for attendees to sample and eventually vote on for the People’s Choice Award. There will also be a panel of industry judges picking their favorite Brooklyn-based Bloody. 

True to form, a bagel bar and cheese station will included in the price of admission to soak up all that booze. The fest will take place at Grand Prospect Hall on April 9th between 1pm and 4pm. Tickets currently start at $55. 

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 44 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

For any feedback or for more information email

