Drink a bunch of beer at Clinton Hall to win a free trip to Germany

By Jillian Anthony Posted: Thursday September 14 2017, 6:08pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

If only we all got a dollar for every drink we downed—we'd all be rich, right? This Oktoberfest, Clinton Hall is at least offering drinkers the chance to win a big prize via beer consumption.

From September 16 to October 3 you can head to any of Clinton Hall's locations in NYC, order a beer and receive a lottery ticket to win a free trip to Germany! Order either a Bitburger Premium Pils or Erdinger Weissbrau and the bartender will hand you a raffle ticket, the identical twin of which will end up in a big pot with all the other potential winners. On October 5, the three piles will be combined and two lucky winners will be chosen. There's also plenty of Oktoberfest bites, games to play and even a self-pour beer station (at the Seaport location) to keep you occupied.

You can check back on the winning numbers on Clinton Hall's Instagram or Twitter on the drawing date after 6pm, or attend the live announcement at the same time at Clinton Hall in Fidi (90 Washington St). The more beers you drink, the better chance you have of winning! But hey, drink responsibly. And check out all the best Oktoberfest events in NYC!

Staff writer
By Jillian Anthony 499 Posts

Jillian Anthony is the editor of Time Out New York and writes sex and dating advice for the weekly column Let Us Sex-plain. She’d rather be with her cat. Follow her on Twitter at @jillathrilla.

