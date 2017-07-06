Outdoor self-serve beer vending machines have arrived at Clinton Hall

New York already has ATMs devoted to cupcakes, pizza and, of course, the more traditional money—now beer is joining the mix with Clinton Hall's Self-Pour Station in the Seaport District.
The gist? Guests can purchase an RFID card at the bar, which can then be used at the beer wall stocked with 20 different craft varieties. It's a pay-what-you-pour system, so you can tap out everything from one-ounce tastes to hefty 32-ounce glasses, depending on your thirst.
Once your beer is chosen and poured, you can enjoy it anywhere within the sectioned-off area from South to Water streets and Front to Beacon streets.
