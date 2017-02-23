  • Blog
Ed Sheeran is doing a secret show in New York on March 6

By Hannah Streck Posted: Thursday February 23 2017, 1:19pm

Photograph: Michael J. Chen

Everyone’s favorite ginger, Ed Sheeran (other than Ron Weasley of course), is playing a secret show in NYC next month in support of his new album, Divide. Ed’s album will be released on Friday, March 3 and New Yorkers have a chance to enjoy a free private concert with the singer on Monday, March 6 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location in the city.

For a chance to hang out with Ed, Gothamites just need to have a SirusXM account and enter to win on their website. While I am not aware of anyone who has a SirusXM account (Spotify Premium user for life); just be sure that your account has been active since the beginning of February 2017 to be able to enter.

Good luck to all the sheerios out there! I’ll just be over here twiddling my thumbs, waiting for him to call me up to grab a pint at any NYC dive bar.

